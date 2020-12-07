Ghana Police confirm arrest of a civilian sighted in a police vehicle

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of one Daniel Tibiri Boahen, a civilian sighted driving a Police Nissan pickup vehicle in Sunyani.
A viral video of the man believed to be the driver of the Member of Parliament for Sunyani West, Ignatius Baffour Awuah has been making rounds on social media.
According to reports, he was arrested by some youth in the area who were alarmed to see a civilian in a Police vehicle. He has since been handed over to the Sunyani East Municipal Police Station and awaiting investigations.
A statement by the Ghana Police Service on their Twitter account read: "Sunyani: Police confirm the arrest of one Daniel Tibiri Boahen, a civilian sighted driving a Police Nissan pickup vehicle with registration number GP 3329 on the night of 6th December, 2020 by the youth of Sunyani who handed him over to Police."
So far, some constituencies including the Odododiodoo Constituency in the Greater Accra Region have recorded some cases of chaos.
