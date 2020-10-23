Ghana Police releases list of election 2020 hotspots

Some personnel of the Ghana Police Service

As part of preparations toward the upcoming December polls, the Ghana Police Service has released a list of some constituencies across the country which are prone to various levels of violence and discrepancies.

Per details of a statement released by the Ghana Police Service, the areas have been grouped according to districts and the number of probable hotspots in the specific area.



According to the Police, the areas listed are to be keenly monitored in order to prevent or foil any attempts to cause tension ahead, during, and post-elections.



The areas were also selected in all the 16 regions in the country.



Ashanti Region came top with 635 identified hotspots including; Offinso North, Asawase, Effiduase/Asokore, Ejura/Sekyedumase, and Bantama as top five.



In Bono Region, 192 hotspots have been identified with Tain, Jaman South, Banda, and Wenchi as top four.

Other areas like Bono East and Ahafo regions have been noted to have 118 and 80 hotspots, respectively.



Meanwhile, leadership of the Ghana Police Service has already given indications that they are up and ready to defend the peace during and after the elections.



Below is a copy of the statement released by the Ghana Police Service;



