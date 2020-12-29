Ghana at serious risk due to EC's numerous mistakes in the elections - Kofi Bentil

Senior Vice President and Policy Analyst of IMANI Ghana, Kofi Bentil

Senior Vice President and Policy Analyst of the popular Ghanaian think tank, IMANI Ghana, Mr. Kofi Bentil has indicated that the numerous mistakes that the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission has committed with regards to December 7, 2020 elections, exposes the country to risk.

According to the lawyer who is also a part-time lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, the errors in the presidential election and the Techiman South parliamentary standoff are not doing any good to the country which has not seen such a gross error and irregularities marring its elections since 1992.



In a social media post sighted by GhanaVanguard.com, Mr. Bentil wrote; "EC's failings in managing the elections has put Ghana at serious risk."



Mr. Bentil also noted that the time for the EC to solve the problems surrounding the parliamentary elections in Techiman South and Hohoe constituencies is running out as the country is just eight days away to witness the swearing-in of the eighth parliament.

"Time is running out to fix the parliamentary mess...we have 2 weeks," he noted.



The alleged declaration of the wrong candidate as the winner of the Techiman South constituency and the unconstitutional omission of the people Santrokofi, Akpaful, Lolobi and Likpe from voting in the parliamentary election in the Hohoe constituency are the serious parliamentary election problems many Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) want solved before the eighth parliament is sworn in on January 6, 2021.



