Ghana being run by 'most competent people' not family and friends - Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has shot down suggestions that the Nana Addo led administration is being run by family and friends contrary to the promise by the President not to do so when he was campaigning in 2016.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo government is run by “most competent people”.



He was responding to a question asked by Asempa Fm’s Ekosiisen host Philip Osei Bonsu.



“I think that if you look at what we are doing, I wouldn’t honestly classify it as a family and friends government. We are delivering for the people of Ghana and using the most competent individuals we can find to deliver for the people. So I think that the ultimate issue that we are going to look at is what we have been able to do with the people that have.”

“We have a very large diversity and I am very confident and comfortable with our team but everyone can have their own views about what family and friends are but we are just dealing with competent people,” he said.



Dr Bawumia added that what matters to the government is the judgment of Ghanaians and not that of critics.



“I think that everybody will have their own view of family and friends but we are just working with people who are delivering. That is left with the judgement of the people. What matters is the judgment of the Ghanaian people that if you think that we said this and we are doing this but what matters to Ghanaians is whether we are delivering and inclusive government,” he added.