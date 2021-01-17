Ghana has a hung Parliament - Bawa Mogtari insists NPP is not majority

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Aide to the former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama

Although the New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus in Parliament claims to have formed the Majority caucus in Parliament, a leading member of the National Democratic Congress and an aide to the former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari insist there is no Majority and Minority in Parliament.

According to her, Ghana has a hung Parliament and there is the need for both parties to come to that realization about the eighth Parliament.



To Bawa Mogtari, what the country has on her hands is a Hung Parliament; a fact which cannot be denied by any individual.

Bawa who made this known in a tweet said “Happy Saturday everyone!! We can somersault and say all we want- there is no majority or minority in the 8th parliament of Ghana. Both the NPP and NDC have 137 members each, with one Independent Member. What we have is a Hung Parliament! Thank you”.



Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party has insisted that it has Majority in Parliament because the Member of Parliament for Fomena has officially written to the office of the Speaker of Parliament informing him of his quest to do business with the NPP side of the house.