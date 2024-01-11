Ghana has become a model of corruption, shame, economic mismanagement and indebtedness - Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama is the flagbearer of the NDC

Former President John Dramani Mahama has once again bemoaned the current state of affairs in Ghana under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

According to Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ghana has lost the respect and dignity it used to have in the international community.



The former president, who made these remarks during his #BuildingGhana Tour at Sogakope in the Volta Region on Thursday, January 11, 2024, added that members of the international community keep asking him what happened to Ghana anytime he travels abroad.



“I travel around the continent and around the world. And wherever I go, people ask me, what happened to you Ghanaians? What happened? Because Ghana has always been the model.



“Today, we are the model of shame. We are the model of economic mismanagement. We are the model of indebtedness. We are the model of corruption. We are the model of a country that is broke and bankrupt. That is what we are today,” he said.



Mahama added, “I had the privilege of serving as president. And I went into the committee of nations. We attended gatherings. And the respect that the President of Ghana was given in these meetings and in these gatherings of the international community has always been very high. Today everybody asks me, what happened? What happened to you, Ghana?”



The former president said that the only response he gives is that the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) managed to deceive Ghanaians into voting them into power and they are the cause of the deteriorating state of Ghana.

“And I can only say that a group of people who we shouldn't have given power managed to package themselves with roses and put perfume on themselves like they were going to turn Ghana into a paradise. And not knowing that it was just for self-aggrandizement and to satisfy their selfish greed.



BAI/OGB



