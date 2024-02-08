Ghana has recovered from the crisis we faced – Dr. Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said that Ghana is out of the economic turmoil it faced emphasizing that it was caused by global factors including the Russia-Ukraine War and the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to him, the current economic data shows that Ghana has recovered from the economic challenges it faced.



Speaking at an event to launch his vision for Ghana, Dr Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), added that despite the challenges the government faced it has performed way better than the previous government which did not face any global crisis.



“The performance as measured by the key economic indicators such as GDP growth, agriculture growth, industry growth, trade balance, exchange rate depreciation, lending rate… and jobs show resilience.



“The performance of all these indicators is better under this government than that of 2013 to 2016 when there was no global crisis,” he said

BAI/SARA



