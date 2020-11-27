Ghana has the largest medical drone delivery system in the world – Bawumia claims

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says Ghana has the largest medical drone delivery system in the world.

Dr Bawumia made this claim while doing a presentation on Ghana’s economy as part of the Nation Building Updates on Thursday, November 26, at the Cedi Conference Centre of the Department of Economics, University of Ghana.



The government launched the first-ever medical drone delivery service in Ghana, in 2019.



Dr Bawumia said has touted the system as one that surpasses’ similar ones adopted in the United States.

“Ghana has the largest medical drone delivery system in the world and it's better than that of the US. The US recently contracted the same company. We shouldn't think that we can't lead just because we're a developing nation,” he said.



On the implemented Mobile Money Interoperability, he also touted the government’s efforts.



“Ghana is the only country in the world that has implemented our version of the Mobile Money Interoperability, even though others have tried, they are yet to do it and that is something we should be proud of,” he added.