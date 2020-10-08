Ghana is going into 2020 polls like it hasn't tasted democracy before - Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said that Ghana is heading into the 2020 elections like it’s the first time the country is tasting democracy.

According to him, the Electoral Commission(EC) hasn’t been up with its game considering the various developments surrounding the voters register and the lack of a certified one.



He noted that ordinarily, nominations are supposed to be filed when there is a certified voters register but that has not been the case currently as political parties are made to file their nomination with a provisional voters register.



“The laws of the Commission indicated that an old register does not become extinct until a new one is finalised and certified. We have a situation when we are called upon to file nominations where there is a big doubt as to which register will be the base document for the filing of nominations.

“It is unfortunate that a mature democracy like Ghana’s, we are having to go into elections as if we haven’t tasted democracy before,” he said.



Mr. Asiedu Nketia who was filing President John Dramani Mahama’s forms said they had to delay because some ID numbers which were used for filling the forms had been changed by the EC.



He, however, was of the strong conviction that whatever hurdles the EC puts ahead of them, the NDC will come out victorious after the 2020 elections.