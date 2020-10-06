Ghana must be careful of Asiedu Nketia – NPP MP

Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu Amankwah

Member of Parliament for Manhyia North in the Ashanti Region and Vice-Chairman of the Defense and Interior Committee in Parliament, Collins Owusu Amankwah has asked Ghanaians to be mindful of the General Secretary of the NDC, Asiedu Nketia as he explains that the General Secretary is fond of inciting violence in the country.

His comments come after the wild allegation by Asiedu Nketia that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is fully behind the recent Western Togoland secessionist activities in the Volta Region.



Speaking to Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he stated: “I was amused by Asiedu Nketia’s comment. The issue he has put forth is not right. We are building a nation and therefore we should say no to these wicked elements. One will ask, of what benefit it will be for the government to orchestrate this.



Asiedu Nketia’s comments are becoming one too many. It is on record in 2008 that he incited the youth to violence. Before that, he passed some serious tribalistic comments. Even as a leader, he always speaks divisive words. We must be careful of Asiedu Nketia”.



According to the Manhyia North MP, Asiedu Nketia’s comments do not make sense considering that a sitting government has nothing to gain by creating a sense of insecurity. He adds that he expects Asiedu Nketiah to commend the government for promoting peace in Ghana, contributing to Ghana’s position as one of the most peaceful countries in the world.



Volta Secessionists

The Volta separatist group known as Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), has over the years been advocating for independence from Ghana. Several members of this group were arrested after they were alleged to have engaged in activities to champion the cause of the group.



These people were later released after the state did not pursue the issue.



In their first attack on Friday, September 25, 2020, the secessionists seized two police stations, took the officers hostage and stole weapons from the armouries after blocking entry and exit points in the Volta Region.



Subsequently, they torched two buses at the Ho STC yard on Tuesday, 29 September 2020.



Meanwhile, the group has said that they had no involvement in these acts.