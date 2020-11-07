Ghana needs business-minded persons like me to manage SSNIT – Kofi Akpaloo

Flagbearer of Liberal Party of Ghana, Kofi Akpaloo

A presidential aspirant of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Percival Kofi Akpaloo is accusing management of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) of not being innovative enough to help citizens who contribute to the fund.

He argues that, if SSNIT as a state insurance scheme had business-minded persons like himself, they would have been able to put out good policies to protect contributors.



“The country has failed by not employing people with entrepreneurial thinking at SSNIT. We need people with business thinking in managing these institutions”. Mr. Kofi Akpaloo told Kumasi-based Angel FM in an exclusive interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Mr. Akpaloo during his interview clearly noted that it was wrong for SSNIT to decide not to offer some kind of help to people who contribute to the scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic which saw many of them losing their jobs while others were having their salaries locked up.



According to him, the state insurance scheme could not do anything because it is filled with people who cannot think outside the box simply because they are not entrepreneurial thinkers.

“Those who lost their jobs during the COVID-19, though they pay their SSNIT contribution alright, yet there was nothing for them; it is cheating”, Mr Akpaloo fumed.



He proposed that the SSNIT law must be reviewed such that in case someone goes into economic hardship, SSNIT can come in to offer help, in that way, people will have interest and hope in the scheme.



“It shouldn’t be a situation where someone would have to go on pension before he can benefit from his contribution”, he said adding that his party LPG when voted into power will review the SSNIT law to suit the economic situation of Ghanaians