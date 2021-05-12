Instill discipline on our roads - Kofi Akpaloo tells MTTD

Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Mr. Kofi Akpaloo

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Mr. Kofi Akpaloo, has called on Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) to strictly enforce road traffic laws.

According to him, wrong pedestrians crossing on roads, poor maintenance of vehicles, mechanical problems, and unfavorable weather conditions are also contributory factors to road clashes.



Mr. Kofi Akpaloo has stressed the need for drivers to maintain discipline on our roads to reduce road crashes.



He said the indiscipline relates to travelling speed, overtaking, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, long driving periods, disregard for traffic regulations by motor riders and the non-use of crash helmets.

“What causes the road accidents in Ghana is not new, we know the major cause of road accidents. Indiscipline is the major cause and to end it, drivers must respect traffic regulations and maintain discipline on our roads,” Mr. Kofi Akpaloo exclusively told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



Currently, the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC), the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), together with other stakeholder organisations, have been mandated to address the unacceptably high levels of road traffic crashes in the country by enforcing and regulating road traffic rules and regulations.