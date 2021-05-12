Kofi Akpaloo kicks against road toll hikes and compulsory towing levy

Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Kofi Akpaloo

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has urged the public to fight the mandatory towing levy which is expected to be implemented by the government.

He stressed that the compulsory towing levy which the people of Ghana strongly repulsed and forced the government to abort in 2017 is being smuggled in behind veils with new euphemistic excuses.



"I, therefore, call upon Ghanaians to oppose this Tow Levy and speak truth to power by openly speaking against the levy and demonstrate for the revision of the law with immediate alacrity," Kofi Akpaloo exclusively told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

"I believe that the broken-down vehicle was not there because there weren't towing vehicles. It wasn't there because the owner could not pay for towing. It was there because the law enforcement authorities who are supposed to deal with such recalcitrant vehicle owners are asleep. Asking every vehicle owner, including motorbikes, to pay mandatory towing levies every year won't solve the problem," he added



The National Road Safety Commission had earlier indicated that the charges are to provide reliable towing service so that when vehicles are abandoned on the road, it can ensure that they are swiftly towed to prevent road accidents.