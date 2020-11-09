Ghana’s 7th Parliament on recess ahead of December polls

Parliament has adjourned sittings for the December 7 elections

Members of Parliament can now focus on campaigning for the 2020 elections following the conclusion and adjournment of the seventh parliament of the fourth republic over the weekend.

The house, brought everything to a halt on Saturday to allow the MPs visit their constituencies and convince their constituents on why they deserve to be re-elected.



Addressing the house, the Speaker of Parliament expressed the hope that Ghana will come out of the December 7 elections with its reputation as a beacon of democracy in Africa still intact.



He also sent goodwill message to members of the house who are contesting the elections.



“Honourable members, the house is making adequate preparations towards the dissolution of the 7th parliament and I urged all to work in tandem for a seamless transition”.



“As the 2020 general elections approach, I wish you all the very best and I pray that our nation will be law-abiding as we know it has always been and that every official will play his or her part according to the requirements of the law of our country. Honorable Members, I am confident that together, we can have an orderly, fair and credible election,” he said.



Majority Chief Whip, Kwesi Ameyaw Cheremeh called on Ghanaians to adhere to the safety protocols on the coronavirus pandemic.

The leader of the Minority group, Haruna Iddrisu reiterated the need for the country to protect its peace before, during and after the elections.



One of the key decisions taken by the house before its adjournment was the revocation of the membership status of the MP for Fomena.



After failed persuasion attempts, the NPP on which ticket Andrew Amoako Asiamah contested the 2016 elections sacked him following his decision to contest as independent candidate in the upcoming elections.



The party notified the house of their decision and after weeks of deliberations, Parliament decided to declare his seat as vacant.



This move by the August house has been contested by the law professor, Kwaku Azar who motions that the right to take such decision does not lie within the purview of the Speaker of Parliament.