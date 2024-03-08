Ghana’s Anti-LGBT+ Bill harsh – KSM

Ace Satirist, Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM)

Ace Satirist Kwaku Sintim-Misa, also known as KSM, says Ghana’s anti-LGBT+ bill is harsh.

“I think it is really harsh, from what I hear now, if it is what it is, then let’s hold on a bit before he assents to it. What I have heard is very ridiculous, even if you suspect that somebody is gay. Based on that suspicion, they can be investigated and imprisoned. What I have heard and these are hearsay because I have not read the bill,” he disclosed in an interview on Starr Chat with Bola Ray on Thursday.



According to him, he had classmates and roommates back at college who were homosexuals but they were decent people.



“What they were doing in their privacy, I care less about that but they were decent people. Unfortunately for me, that is how I was hanging out, but they won’t try me because I am not. I’m straight but I met them; they are decent.

“But don’t bring it to me if you want to do it. If you are an adult and that’s what you want to do. I won’t judge them so long as they also understand that they can’t bring that to me. I am cool,” he added.



According to him, there is a lot of hypocrisy when dealing with issues with homosexuals in the country.



“I know there are married people in different situations where a married man is a husband at home and sleeps with the wife and even has children but still sleeps with a man outside,” he disclosed.