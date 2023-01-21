Ghana’s economy was better under John Mahama - Abraham Amaliba

Abraham Amaliba, member of the legal team of NDC

A member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Haruna Amaliba, has backed claims by Former President John Dramani Mahama that the Ghanaian economy is in a near state of collapse.

According to him, during the tenure of the former Head of State, the economic situation of the country was better as compared to now.



“The Ghanaian economy has collapsed. Under President Mahama, individual bonds were not tampered with. He did not hand over a collapsed country to the NPP,” he told Kwabena Don Prah on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Epa hoa Daben’ show.



Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama in a tweet yesterday indicated, “back from a trip to the Savanna, Northern and Upper West Regions – and poverty has worsened due to extreme inflation & price volatility. The economy is in a near state of collapse; clearly, the NDC has been a better manager of the economy.”



Reacting to the tweet, Amaliba recalled how well the economy was faring until it was handed over to the current government.

“Inflation was 14.5 % when President Mahama was leaving office. The debt to GDP ratio was 54%, national debt as a country was 120 billion from Kwame Nkrumah’s tenure you had a problem with that. Now inflation is over 500 billion and debt in GDP is over 100%. As we speak now inflation has risen from 54 to almost 60% so that 54.1%, they are quoting is not the real figure.”



Meanwhile, a member of the communications team of the New Patriotic Party, Solomon Owusu thinks otherwise. He thinks the country was already in crisis when the NPP took over.



“During his term of office, we paid all the fees in school at all levels, but poverty was endemic. We were so poor to the extent that if you sign a cheque to withdraw an amount of 1,000 cedis you can’t withdraw from GN bank” he stated.



He maintained that the current economic situation is not worse compared to that of the past government and so therefore anywhere citizens expect the Party to get to they would achieve it.