Ghana’s family system strictly against homosexuality - Christian Council

Reverend Dr Cyril Fayose, General Secretary, Christian Council of Ghana

Homosexual unions do not have a place in the Ghanaian family value system, the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has said.

According to the council, homosexuality was an affront to human dignity and a redefinition of the family system other than what God intended for human beings.



“Homosexuality is not a human right and we reject it in all uncertain terms as a Council.”



The Council, has, therefore, called on all Ghanaians to reject the lie being perpetrated by a few in the society that homosexuality was a human right and should be incorporated in the family system of the country.



“All the ethnic groups that come together to form the nation Ghana frown on homosexual unions and relations.



“In Ghana, marriage is between a man and a woman and not between same-sex individuals,” the Council said in a statement signed by Reverend Dr Cyril Fayose, General Secretary, CCG and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The Council said the Ghanaian people could not discard their unique family value system for the so-called human rights of a few.



“It is important to protect our family values, which is the foundation of our nation. Homosexual unions, therefore, do not have a place in our Ghanaian family value system”.



“Let us protect the good family system that we have inherited from our forebears”, the statement added.



The CCG, said it was, however, willing to make available trained and qualified pastors and counsellors from member churches to help all those who have passion and tendencies of unnatural relations with the same sex.



“We believe that God will be able to restore such people”. The CCG will continue to pray for the good of the nation”.