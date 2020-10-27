Ghana’s prosperous future likely to be a mirage without unity – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

Former President John Dramani Mahama has noted that he is a unifier and so he should be voted for in this year’s elections.

Mr Mahama said he sees a peaceful, stable and prosperous nation with opportunities for all, where jobs and infrastructure are abundant, and fruits of economic success are shared equitably.



But this, he said, would be a mirage, a mere pipe dream, if “we do not work at it together with the requisite structures and strategies.”



He was speaking at an engagement with professionals in Ghana on the NDC peoples’ manifesto organised by the Centre for Social Justice in Accra on Monday, October 26. The NDC presidential candidate said “ when we established the Stabilization Fund while in office as part of the Petroleum Revenue Management Act (PRMA), it was a visionary move. I am glad it came in handy, earlier this year, even before the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailed Ghana out when COVID-19 arrived on our shores. But there are many more threats ahead which we, together as one nation, must confront with vision, strategy and hard work.



“Most of these threats are captured by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which must be achieved nine (9) years from now, by the year 2030. But, beyond the threats and even within the threats, are opportunities too.

“My dear professionals, when you look ahead ten (10) years from now, what kind of Ghana do you envision for yourself and your children? Indeed, I have dedicated some quiet moments towards this exercise, and I see a peaceful, stable and prosperous nation with opportunities for all, where jobs and infrastructure are abundant, and fruits of our economic success are shared equitably. Of course, this would be a mirage, a mere pipe dream, if we do not work at it together with the requisite structures and strategies. This vision can only be achieved if we defeat petty partisanship, toxic tribalism and ethnocentrism.



“This vision can only be realized if we abandon the gown of favouritism during recruitment and promotions at workplaces – i.e. military, police, prisons, immigration, judiciary, civil and public services. We must don the garment of merit-based recruitment and promotions.



“We are one people bound together by a common destiny. We can do it and I am ready, very ready, and willing to lead the way if you grant me your mandate on December 7. My dear people of Ghana – the sovereign people of our land – this is why I come before you this evening as a unifier; to tell you once again why I am running for President. Let us make it a collective duty to bring about the positive change that we all desire in ourselves, in our youth, in our communities, in our country and for generations unborn.”