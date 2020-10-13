Ghana's security isn't at the verge of collapse - Dr. Asah Asante

Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah Asante, has expressed worry over the spate of armed robbery incidents in Ghana.

He, however, disagrees that the situation has gotten out of hands.



There has recently been disturbing news about Ghana's security with the belief that the citizenry are living in fear of their lives as armed robbery cases seemingly soar up in the country.



Days ago, the Member of Parliament for the Mfantseman constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford met his untimely death while returning from a campaign trip.



Mr. Ekow Quansah Hayford was shot dead by highway robbers.



He is said to have incurred the wrath of the robbers, who questioned his identity and after knowing he was an MP, blamed him for their woes and unhesitatingly shot him twice resulting in his death.



About a month ago, in September 2020, another shocking incident happened when a cashier with an unnamed bank in the Ashanti Region was shot dead by AK-47 and pump-action gun-wielding armed robbers at Manso Mim in the Amansie South district.

The robbers who daringly struck in broad daylight on a Friday, also shot two police officers and driver of a bullion van.



Earlier in the year - May 18, 2020 - three people including the driver of the District Chief Executive for Amansie South District in the Ashanti Region were shot dead in suspected armed robbery attack at Manso Dadease near Datano.



The rise of these armed robbery cases in recent times has called for urgent discussions.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Dr. Kwame Asah Asante pleaded with the security agencies to up their game by clamping down on criminals in the country.



He also called on the security services to ensure perpetrators of crime are prosecuted swiftly to serve as deterrent to other potential criminals.



"I plead with the security services to clamp down on the perpetrators of crime. The laws of the country frown on such people. The security agencies must ensure those criminals face the full rigors of the law and be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to other people to know there are laws in the country. However, I don't accept that there is insecurity in the country."

He dissented to views that Ghana's security system has either collapsed or at the verge of collapse.



Dr. Asah Asante held strongly that Ghana is nowhere near a state of insecurity, explaining extreme chaos would have characterized the country if it were in such a situation.



''Everybody is disturbed by the current situation...but it doesn't mean there is insecurity in the country...There is the existence of fear. I believe the government is shaken at the current situation. I believe even the security agencies are not happy with the turn of events but it is farfetched to say our security systems have collapsed'', he stressed.



