Ghana's sovereignty doesn't rest with a low-ranked ex-US airman - Sammy Gyamfi jabs Bryan Acheampong

Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications officer of the National Democratic Congress [NDC], Sammy Gyamfi has responded to a recent political 'boom' by Bryan Acheampong, Member of Parliament for Abetifi and Minister of Food and Agriculture.

Addressing a New Patriotic Party [NPP] rally in the Eastern Region on Saturday, April 8, the minister said his party was never going to relinquish power to the opposition National Democratic Congress after the 2024 General Elections.



The MP's comment has attracted a lot of backlash especially for members of the NDC daring him and others to try rigging the upcoming polls.



Sammy Gyamfi in reacting to the comments via a Facebook post, described them as "ludicrous tantrums."



He also stressed the importance of sovereignty to drive home the point that power rested with the people and not with a political party.



He also took a swipe at the military background of the minister who served for two years in the US Air Force for about two years.

He also shared what appeared to be a brochure that contained Acheampong's photo as well as his certificate from the Air Force.



"Ignore the ludicrous tantrums of Bryan Acheampong. Sovereignty resides in the people and not in a man who only served as a mere Airman Basic (the lowest enlisted rank in the United States Air Force immediately below airman) for about 2 years.



"Majority of the Ghanaian electorate will surely vote for change come 2024 and nobody can subvert their will.



"If Bryan and his ilk are motivated by getting away with the evil they perpetrated during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections and the 2020 elections, then they are sorely mistaken, for it will not be business as usual. Notice is hereby served," his post read.



Bryan Acheampong is on record as saying the governing New Patriotic Party will do everything within its means to win the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the NPP is not ready to hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), therefore, his party will go to the election fully prepared.



He stated that the NPP has the men to match the opposition boot for boot during the 2024 polls.



Addressing party faithful after a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso on Saturday, April 8, 2023, Bryan Acheampong stressed that "We will show NDC that we have the men if they want to do intimidate, harass us or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections...It will not happen that we will hand over power to NDC. We'll use any means for NPP to stay in power."



SARA