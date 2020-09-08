Politics

Ghana sinking in an abyss, NDC will rescue it – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama has indicated that the next NDC administration under his watch will be saving Ghana from what he believes is the haphazard management style of the Akufo-Addo administration.

“It is critical that we rescue Ghana from the abyss to which it is sinking. We must prepare Ghana to cope with the current challenges posed by the pandemic, we must open new horizons and new hopes to instil a new purpose of our people," Mahama said.



“Catching up with what we have missed while taking steps to enhance our growth. We must place Ghana in sync with the new development happening around the globe in order that we prepare our economy to be an advanced one. And to achieve this we must build a knowledge-based economy and move faster into the new world of smart manufacturing and digital services,” he said.



The former President indicated at the party’s manifesto launch at UPSA that the next NDC administration will invest and revamp local businesses.



“This will provide not only growth but prosperity for all Ghanaians. We will create not only jobs but sustainable and decent jobs so that people can live prosperous and dignified lives,” he stressed.

The former President also added that equal opportunities will be provided for all citizens regardless of their political affiliations.



He said: “Ghana cannot afford to do things the old way. Survival and success for today and the future generation requires a much more urgent and in many cases substantial change to prevailing essential relations.”



“Ghana needs a new era of social justice. It is time for renewal and coming together. It is time for greater self-reliance. It is time to close the wealth gap that divides us in the society and greater equality amongst the people. It is time to end intolerance and social discrimination against ethnic, religious, gender and age groups. And the time is now!”





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.