Ghana to experience a higher magnitude of civil disobedience – Ablakwa warns

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, North Tongu

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu and Ranking Member of Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has sent a strong signal to the government on the NDC’s elections protest saying the country is now going to experience a higher magnitude of civil disobedience.

“We have not exhausted the other democratic legal political options available to us. We haven’t exhausted that, so all together with going to court are all on the table; we are not done at all. You can expect more democratic actions, civil disobedience or even a higher magnitude”. Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said this in an interview with GBC radio monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



The Former Deputy Education Minister served the notice in reaction to the Electoral Commission’s (EC’s) refusal to accept a petition from the Minority MPs in Parliament who alleged that, there were some electoral irregularities and rigging of the just-ended Techiman South Parliamentary elections.



But the EC in a statement explained that the refusal was unintentional adding that, the notice for the submission of the petition came in late.

The minority in Parliament at a press conference claimed after collating all pink sheets of the Techiman South Constituency elections revealed that there was a total vote of 50,013 for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary aspirant and 50,306 for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Mr Okudzato however assured that all the actions his party is going to take in addressing their grievances will be legal and assuring that the party will not do anything that will be unconstitutional or unlawful.



“We will not put out our strategy down just that many people didn’t know that a few days ago that the MPs of the NDC’s side of Parliament will be embarking on their action”, he added.