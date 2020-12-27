Ghana turning into Armageddon with utterances of Wontumi, Ken Agyapong – Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor, the Insight newspaper

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper Kwesi Pratt Junior says Ghana is heading towards Amagadon with the threats on the lives of political opponents by leading political figures in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong is on record to have said that if another market is razed down by fire, some leading members of the NDC will have their houses burnt and they themselves burnt.



Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP Benard Antwi Bosiako known popularly as Chairman Wontumi is also on record to have ordered the youth of the NPP to look for the residence of NDC members so they attack them when there are market fires.



But speaking on Accra-based Pan African TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Managing Editor for the Insight Newspaper said Ghana is headed for Armageddon if political leaders can sit on national TV to threaten the lives of their opponents.

“We are headed for Armageddon if our leaders refuse to think. If our leaders focus all their energies on how to grab power and keep it forever. Our leaders must know that nobody has succeeded to taking the peoples power and keeping it forever. It will never happen in Ghana and it has never happened anywhere in the world.



It is only daydreamers who think they can hang on to power forever, it is not possible and these blatant threats of murder and so on will do no good to the NPP, it will do no good to the NDC, and it will do no good to members of other political parties.



He indicated that there is a need for sanity to be restored in the country to help build a new country on which mad men will not be allowed on television.