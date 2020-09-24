Ghana will be peaceful – Dep Nat’l Security Minister assures

Deputy National Security Minister, Henry Quartey

Deputy National Security Minister Henry Quartey has appealed to Ghanaians to continue living in peace before, during and after the presidential and parliamentary elections.

He noted that Ghanaians have enjoyed relative peace over the years, hence, there is no need to jeopardize it during the polls.



He assured all stakeholders and development partners (DPs) that measures have been put in place to forestall violence during the elections.



“I will appeal to all Ghanaians, non-state actors, development partners both home and abroad to get involved in our quest to sustain the peace in Ghana,” he said at a forum organized by the West African Network for Peace Building (WANEP) in Accra on Wednesday, September 23.



Ghanaians go to the polls on December 7, 2020, to elect a president and members of parliament to steer affairs of the country for the next four years.

The political parties have started campaigning ahead of the poll to get their candidates elected.



The two main parties, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC), have all launched their manifestos as part of their preparations towards the elections.



Both parties have made a number of promises to Ghanaians.