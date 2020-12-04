Ghana will be peaceful – Police assures European Union delegation

Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. James Oppong –Boanuh has assured the European Union (EU) delegation presently in Ghana for the elections that the country will be peaceful before, during, and after the polls on December 7.

He assured that his men will maintain law and order and ensure a smooth exercise.



The IGP said these when a four-member EU delegation led by Krystian Spodaryie paid a working visit to him on Thursday, December 3 at the Police Headquarters, Accra.



The meeting focused mainly on security in the upcoming elections.

The Director-General Administration, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare stood in for the IGP as he had to attend to an equally important call.



He stressed the peace being enjoyed in Ghana and the need to preserve what we have achieved throughout the years.