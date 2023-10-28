Ghana will become bankrupt after NPP Primaries – Ex-NPP MP alleges massive vote buying

Former Member of Parliament for Obuasi East, Edward Ennin, has made allegations regarding the upcoming flagbearer elections within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) slated for November 4, 2023.

According to him, some aspirants are allegedly utilizing the services of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Board Chairmen, and ministers to distribute money to delegates in an attempt to secure their votes.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on October 27, 2023, he highlighted the potential financial implications of these alleged actions, stating that the substantial sums withdrawn from government coffers for this purpose could push the country toward bankruptcy.



"Three days ago, someone called me, a whole Chief Executive Officer who was an NDC member previously, was given money to distribute to the delegates in the North - Tamale and Bolga.



“I was like I wish people would go and confront him to rob him. They are using CEOs, board chairmen and certain ministers to distribute money. In the November 4 election, that is what they are doing so if you have a genuine candidate, will you be using money?



“I am saying that by the time they will finish this election, NPP, already the bankrupt state we are in, will be two times worse, so whoever becomes president, if you don't go after such people for the money, you can never succeed because where would you get the money to work?“ he asked.

The former NPP MP added, “While Ghana is broke, individuals have the cash, so if you come to power and you don't chase them for the money, then less than one year of your stay in power will result in an uprising."



He questioned the said candidates' decision to employ monetary incentives instead of relying on their qualities to win over voters.



Four aspirants will be contesting for the NPP upcoming elections including, Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.





AM/SARA



