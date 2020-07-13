General News

'Ghana will become worse off if Mahama becomes President again' – Prof. Adei

Professor Stephen Adei, Former Vice Chancellor of GIMPA

Former Vice Chancellor of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Professor Stephen Adei has defended his earlier assertion that Ghana will become worse off if former President John Mahama becomes president of the Republic of Ghana again.

According to him, Mr Mahama does not have the qualities such as strategic thinking, amongst others to lead the country.



“The above argument leads to whether Mahama has the leadership qualities to lead Mahama/Naana duo to make a difference in Ghana in the one term in four years. In that regard, I stand by my assertion which I made 16th October 2016…it still holds; John Mahama today as he was then, does not have the full complement of leadership competencies to lead Ghana, be it on vision, strategic thinking, selecting or leading even a team B, curbing the menace of corruption or prosecuting a credible development agenda”, he told Joy SMS host Kojo Yankson, monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



He emphasized “Ghana will become the worse off if Mahama becomes president again.”



He added that “the NDC did Ghana a disservice by fielding him as a one term presidential candidate, who can serve for only four years.”

Continuing, he said “even among the narrow confines of those who contested him were better candidates.”



Those who contested Mr Mahama during the NDC presidential primaries were Professor Joshua Alabi, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, Sylvester Mensah, Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah and Goosie Tanoh.



“But Ghana’s politics does not always produce the best candidates but those who ‘moneycracy’ and propaganda favour”, said Professor Adei.



Ghana will go to polls on December 7, 2020 to elect a new President for a four-year term.

