Ghana winner of polls, don’t do anything to endanger peace – NPP

NPP's General Secretary, John Boadu

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), following the declaration of the results of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs. Jean Mensa, on Wednesday, 9 December 2020, has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for the peaceful conduct of the polls.

The elections, which were held across the country on Monday, December 7, 2020, saw President Nana Akufo-Addo re-elected for a second term.



The NPP, in a statement, thus, commended the Electoral Commission of Ghana and its commissioners for the conduct of the successful exercise “even in the midst of COVID-19 thereby maintaining Ghana’s enviable reputation as the citadel of democracy on the continent of Africa and beyond.”



“The party is especially thankful to the Ghanaian electorates for reposing yet another confidence in our 2020 Presidential Candidate, H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by renewing his mandate for another deserving term in order to afford him the opportunity to do more for the good people of this country,” the statement signed by the NPP’s General Secretary John Boadu noted.

It also expressed gratitude to the electorate for giving the NPP majority seats in Parliament per the declaration by the EC, to support the President-Elect to deliver on his vision for this great country.



The party again thanked it's rank and file particularly party executives and campaign team members at the national, regional, constituency, electoral area, and polling station levels as well as all V-20 volunteer groups for their works in achieving this feat.



“It is, however, important for us to recognize that the ultimate winner of the elections is the Republic of Ghana and not any particular individual or political party. So, we call on all Ghanaians particularly the supporters of the various political parties to see the outcome of the elections within this light, and not do anything to endanger the peace and security of our country,” the statement added.