Ghana wouldn’t be where it is today without Rawlings’ vision – Lecturer

Jerry John Rawlings, Former President of Ghana

A lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University(KTU) Dr Samuel Afriyie has described late Former President Jerry John Rawlings as an institution the country should not forget his track records.

According to Dr Afriyie, Ghana could not have gotten to this level of development without the involvement of former President Jerry John Rawlings who raised the curtains of the fourth republic.



Dr Samuel Afriyie indicates that Mr Rawlings became President for the ordinary Ghanaian which is a difficult strategy for the majority of Africa leaders to adopt.



The renowned Lecturer who was speaking on Kumasi-based Abusua FM Morning Show hosted by Kojo Marfo monitored by MyNewsGh.com underscored the need to have a foundation instituted to remember the values of Late Jerry John Rawlings.

“Ghana could not have gotten to this level without the involvement of former President Jerry John Rawlings. Ghanaians should celebrate ex-President Jerry John Rawlings forever though people had problems with him late Rawlings was a very good man who helped Ghana and the vulnerable people”. He stated.



Dr Afriyie added that former Jerry John Rawlings created better economic conditions for Ghana and that helped to propel the country to this point to the admiration of many people.



Former President Jerry John Rawlings who died on November 12, 2020, after a short illness is expected to be buried on January 27, 2021.