'GhanaAirlines' to commence operations in 2023 – Ken Ofori-Atta

Ghana Airways plane | File photo

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has announced government's plan to commence operations for the new home-based carrier in 2023.

This comes after government has signed the necessary shareholders and partnership agreements with the selected strategic partner for the home-based carrier.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament to present the 2023 Budget on November 24, Ken Ofori-Atta said the new home-based will be known as ‘GhanaAirlines’.



“Mr. Speaker, Shareholders and Partnership Agreements were signed with the selected Strategic Partner for the Home-Based Carrier which will be known as “GhanaAirlines,” the finance minister said.



“The airline is expected to be operationalised in 2023,” Ken Ofori-Atta added.



Although the Finance Minister did not provide further details about the potential partners and shareholders, it has been reported that Ashanti Airlines has been selected as the preferred choice to partner government for its new home-based carrier.

It is also understood that Ashanti Airlines which is owned by business moguls, Osei Kwame Despite and his partner, Dr. Ernest Ofori-Sarpong, are nearing processes to complete the financial arrangements before operationalisation in 2023.



At the moment, Ashanti Airlines has secured its Air Carrier License (ACL) and is seeking to complete the issuance of its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) which authorizes an operator to undertake specified commercial air transport operations.



Since the collapse of Ghana Airways in 2004 and the subsequent collapse of Ghana International Airlines in 2010, Ghana has been without a national airline for international flight operations.



Despite the signing of several MoUs with Ethiopian Airlines and EgyptAir, moves to re-establish a national carrier hit a snag and this led to the establishment of a new Committee to vet all proposals under the former Aviation Ministry which is now being run by the Ministry of Transport.



MA