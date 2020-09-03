General News

GhanaWeb Polls: 57% call for reopening of Ghana's land and sea borders

File photo: [The Ghana-Aflao border]

A majority of respondents, who took part in a poll conducted by GhanaWeb, are calling for the reopening of Ghana's land and sea borders to traffic.

This comes after government allowed for the reopening of Ghana’s air borders to international traffic in the wake of the coronavirus induced closures and restrictions placed earlier in March this year.



The results from the poll which was conducted between August 31 to September 3, 2020 showed, 57.76% of respondents represented by 1,667 votes called for land and sea borders to be opened.



While some 26.21% of respondents represented by 755 votes indicated they were not in favour of the reopening.



Also, some 16.04% of respondents from the poll on their part called for a delayed in the reopening.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has allowed for the reopening of Ghana’s air borders to international traffic effective September, 1 2020.

So far, over 200 passengers have entered into the country as of September 3, 2020 through Ghana’s main airport subject to a COVID-19 test on arrival.



See results from the poll here:







Background



GhanaWeb launched its polls in May with the first question being: Should the EC go ahead with the new register?

This poll question gained 141,132 responses in 48 hours and over 2,000 people commented under the poll expressing divergent views about the Electoral Commission and the new voters’ register.



The GhanaWeb Poll is an open-access poll that allows participants to self-select into participation. The results of the poll cannot be generalized, but are only representative of the participants of the poll.



The poll seeks to enable GhanaWeb readers to predict the opinions of Ghanaians on issues and decisions that affect the country.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.