GhanaWeb Polls: Only 36% of respondents say voters registration was successful

Only a few respondents who took part in a poll conducted by the GhanaWeb have said the just-ended voters registration exercise was a successful one.

According to the poll, 2,394 votes representing 38.69% said the exercise was rather a successful one conducted by the Electoral Commission. (EC).



Meanwhile, 9.06% of respondents representing 561 votes surveyed in the poll called the exercise a satisfactory one while 569 votes representing 9.19% were unsatisfied.



A further 2,665 votes representing 43.06% said the whole registration exercise a waste of time.



The just ended compilation of a new voters register by the Electoral Commission (EC) commenced on June 30, 2020, and ended on August 6, 2020, across all the districts in the country.



Although the EC projected registering 15 million eligible voters, the latest figures show the electoral body has surpassed its projections.

Additionally, the Commission has inaugurated a voter registration adjudication committee to help expunge the names of multiple registrants from the voter register ahead of the 2020 December polls.



The 16-member multi-stakeholder committee, which was inaugurated by the Chairperson of the EC, Mrs Jean Mensa, in Accra on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, will be required to manually determine the eligibility of persons who have been flagged for multiple registrations through the de-duplication process to be on the voter roll.



Background

GhanaWeb launched its polls in May with the first question being: Should the EC go ahead with the new register?



This poll question gained 141,132 responses in 48 hours and over 2,000 people commented under the poll expressing divergent views about the Electoral Commission and the new voters’ register.



The GhanaWeb Poll is an open-access poll that allows participants to self-select into participation. The results of the poll cannot be generalised, but are only representative of the participants of the poll.



The poll seeks to enable GhanaWeb readers to predict the opinions of Ghanaians on issues and decisions that affect the country.

