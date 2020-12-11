GhanaWeb journalists traumatised after attack at NDC Headquarters

Two GhanaWeb staff who were attacked by irate National Democratic Congress supporters at the party's headquarters on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, have been left traumatised.

The supporters attacked Laud Adu-Asare who is Head of Political Desk and Sandra Obiribea, a videographer, at the party's premises in the course of covering a scheduled press conference by the party executives.



A distressed Laud Adu-Asare had his shirt and media jacket torn with bruises on his left arm from the assault while Sandra also escaped a knife attack.



"Let's kill her, lets beat her. You the media caused all this. This keeps ringing a bell anytime I am left alone. Though my family and company have been supportive, I still can't shake off the nightmare I experienced," a distraught Sandra said.

The two have undergone medical treatment and are helping with police investigation. They are also scheduled to receive psychological help.



Company equipment including tripod and identification cards were also stolen as a result of the attack by the irate supporters.



The NDC has not reacted to the attack on the GhanaWeb journalists. However, GhanaWeb maintains its decision to withdraw from covering NDC events until steps are taken by the party to avoid any further occurrences.