GhanaWeb pays tribute to JJ Rawlings with a memorial page

The memorial page can be accessed via the Homepage of GhanaWeb

Ghana’s first and most popular news portal, GhanaWeb, has honoured the late former President Jerry John Rawlings with a memorial page.

The new addition on the site is to celebrate the former president for his great contribution to the country, Africa and the world.



The page which has 4 categories - About, Family, Tribute and Stories - and can be accessed via the Homepage of GhanaWeb. The Tribute section offers Ghanaians the opportunity to write a special message or tribute to the former president.



Former President Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, Ghana, after a short illness.



For more information, kindly click here to see the page.



All users of GhanaWeb would soon have access to GhanaWeb Memorial where they can memorialize their loved ones and keep a digital cemetery in their honour.

About GhanaWeb



GhanaWeb is Ghana’s first vertical portal, content curation and syndication website relaunched in 1999 to offer news, background information, classifieds, radio stations and a social network for Ghanaians and the Diaspora.



The privately-owned independent and objective portal operates under the laws of the Netherlands, a legal setup that has allowed Ghanaians to express themselves freely for over two decades through opinion articles and comments.



Made for and by Ghanaians, GhanaWeb is updated by a team of editors and journalists who ensure balanced coverage of the news by creating original content, publishing syndicated and user-generated content and curating articles from a wide range of Ghanaian print and online media partners.



GhanaWeb has evolved over the years to include video content and social media components to its news feed as well as a mobile app for smooth web navigation. Its team of web developers and web designers regularly improve the technology and design of the portal which has been built to meet the requirements of its 4 million unique visitors each month.

According to the Alexa website traffic statistics, GhanaWeb is very popular among Ghanaian migrants in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Italy, South Africa, Netherlands, France and many other countries.



These loyal visitors and the millions of readers in Ghana have made GhanaWeb the most popular news website in Ghana and ranked the third most visited website in the country after Google and YouTube.



GhanaWeb is part of the AfricaWeb Holding group, an advertising and digital solutions provider for African publishers. AfricaWeb also owns CamerounWeb.com, TanzaniaWeb.com, MyNigeria.com among other country-specific portals as part of its goal of developing viable independent news portals as well as advertising and publishing solutions for Africa.