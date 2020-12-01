Ghanaian chosen as recipient of 2020 Miles Morland writing scholarship

The Miles Morland writing scholarship is a financial scholarship awarded to 4 to 6 African writers

Source: King David Dzirasah, Contributor

Mr Kobina Ankomah – Graham a Ghanaian has been selected as one of the recipients for the 2020 Miles Morland writing scholarship. Mr Kobina Ankomah Graham is a lecturer at Ashesi University and Webster University Ghana, a writer and PhD candidate at both University of Ghana and Copenhagen Business School with a specific research focus in Sociology. He holds LL.B in Law and an MA in International Studies & Diplomacy, both from the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS).

The Miles Morland writing scholarship is an annual financial scholarship awarded to four to six African writers to enable them to write a fiction or non-fiction book in the English language. The scholarship is organized by Miles Morland Foundation which is a foundation set up by Miles Morland.



The Foundation’s main aim is to support entities in Africa which allow Africans to get their voices better heard. It is particularly interested in supporting African writing and African literature. For 2020 writing scholarship, 992 entries were received by the foundation and out of which four writers were selected as recipients. The recipients are Kobina Ankomah-Graham from Ghana, Howard Meh-Buh from Cameroon, Okwiri Oduor from Kenya and Sarah Uheida from Libya.

Each recipient will receive GHC18,000 to allow them to take a year off to write a book. The awards are based on submissions which include a book proposal and an excerpt of published writing. Mr Kobina Ankomah-Graham will be writing a memoir shaped around the death of a younger brother, explores broken masculinities and repressed mental health issues. It will be an important book on an under-represented field in African literature.

