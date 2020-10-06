Ghanaian media overly political and bias – Kyei Mensah

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Majority Leader in Parliament

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and lawmaker for Suame Constituency Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has described the Ghanaian media landscape as too political and not effective enough to enhance electing competent individuals to the Parliament.

“Aside everything, you the media have your own biases”, he lashed out following the bad press he has received over his long stay in the legislature.



According to him, media biases are found everywhere in the world including the advanced countries yet they are very objective in their analyses.



However, “the situation in Ghana is a different story. When it is an NDC established newspaper, you get to know it immediately when you begin to read their stories. Right from the beginning, the first construction and caption clearly tell you it supports the NDC and hates other parties. It is the same with a newspaper for the NPP, right from the lead story, and the way the headline has been crafted, you would know that he is for the NPP and against all other parties”.

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu said this in an interview with Kumasi-based Adehyie FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



The lawmaker was speaking to the fact that some media houses play a major part in MPs giving so much hope to their constituents with some making outrageous promises when they are not supposed to be agents of development as stipulated by law.



He revealed that some media owners in the country go as far as threatening their workers to tow their agenda of rallying behind a political party with the fear that anyone who fails to join the agenda would be fired.