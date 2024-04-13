Ghanaians angered as MP posts constituents she secured police recruitment for

MP for Ablekuma North Constituency, Sheila Bartels with new recruits

Ghanaians have been angered by the decision of the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North Constituency, Sheila Bartels to flaunt recruits she secured spots for in her constituency.

The Member of Parliament shared photos of these new police officers as proof that she has her constituents at heart.



Her post read “Freshest batch of graduated police officers from Ablekuma North constituency. We wish you the best!”



From the photos, these young men and women seem very fulfilled after their dreams of becoming policemen and women became a reality through the efforts of the Member of Parliament.



But Ghanaians are having none of it.



They are of the view that political recruitment into the various security agencies should not be encouraged.

Her posts received reactions saying that Ghanaians are angry with the kind of political recruitment going on in the country.



See Some comments below;







