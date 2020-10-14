Ghanaians applying for more firearms - Small Arms Commission reveals

Jones Borteye Applerh, Executive Secretary of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapo

The Executive Secretary of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCSALW), Jones Borteye Applerh, has revealed an increase in the demand for firearms in the country compared to previous years.

This, according to him, is due to lack of confidence in the security agencies as citizens have taken their personal security into their own hands.



Explaining the rational behind the increasing demand of small in the country, he noted that the more people become wealthier, the more they seek means to protect their lives and property.



Speaking to Daily Graphic in an interview, Jones Borteye Applerh said “the issue about small arms possession is linked to every society’s development; as society grows and people become wealthier, they seek means to protect their properties”.



He added that another reason for the increase in demand is to make a fashion statement or status symbol.

“The reason people are owning weapons has changed completely. In the past, people were interested in farming, hunting, recreation, etc. What has changed now is that people see the possession of arms as a status symbol or fashion statement.”



He noted that the in order to curb the issue of gun leakage from state security institutions, Mr Applerh said, there was the need for Ghana to implement the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) convention that required countries to have a centralised arms registry.



According to him, a centralised arms registry allowed for proper accountability of weapons and helped with procurement.