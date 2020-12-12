Ghanaians are politically matured now – Ben Ephson

Ben Ephson, pollster

Journalist and pollster, Benjamin Ephson, says his observation of how people cast their vote during the December 7 polls shows that the Ghanaian voter is now matured.

Speaking on Angel102.9FM, he explained that due to this maturity, Ghanaians are likely to vote out a sitting government depending on its performance.



“Looking at the seats the NPP lost in Greater Accra, Nana Addo won quite a number of them. This shows the people were tired of the MPs but, they voted for Nana Addo because they believe he will make the Free SHS safe.”

Mr. Ephson further stated that Nana Akufo-Addo lost massively in constituencies that were affected by “galamsey” activities.



He added, “for the NPP to split virtually seats of the NDC in the Northern Region especially and North-East Region will tell you that people’s attitudes are changing”.