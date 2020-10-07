Ghanaians are smart, show them some respect – NPP to Asiedu Nketia

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Member of Parliament for Manhyia North in the Ashanti Region, Collins Owusu-Amankwah has requested that General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia credit Ghanaians with some level of intelligence.

His comment comes on the back of allegations made by Mr. Nketia that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is planning to turn the Volta region into a ‘war zone’ ahead of the December 7 polls.



According to Nketia, he has concrete evidence of “distribution of weapons by government to some vigilante groups.”



Expressing disappointment in the allegations, the Vice Chairman of the Defense and Interior Committee of Parliament in an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’, said: “Why should Asiedu Nketia say that government is orchestrating attacks in the Volta Region just to win an election? He has to credit Ghanaians with some level of intelligence”.



The MP furthered that Nketia exposed his level of ignorance in public, asking, “What is Asiedu Nketia reading, or does he not read?”.

He was of the view that the opoosition party's General Secretary should have used the platform to advise the secessionists instead of abusing the opportunity.



Mr. Owusu-Amankwah noted that government is working hard to ensure that nothing threatens the country's peace and stability.



