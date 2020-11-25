Ghanaians are tired of your thievery, they will kick you out - Tuubo to Nana

Retired Superintendent Peter Lanchene Tuubo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), retired Superintendent Peter Lanchene Tuubo has noted that Ghanaians are tired of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s thievery, corruption, and nepotistic government.

The December 7 general elections he suggested will allow Ghanaians to kick out the NPP led by President Akufo-Addo.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, he predicted an impressive victory for former President John Dramani Mahama.



To him, the prediction of 52.6% for President Akufo-Addo by pollster Ben Ephson is not a prediction that Ghanaians should take seriously.



"Mahama will win the 2020 polls. Just relax and wait for the results that will be declared for Mahama. We are not scared. Ghanaians are wise now. Ghanaians will no longer entertain the thievery, the corruption, the incompetence, the lies. We will not entertain them again.”

"The majority of Ghanaians want a change of government. They want Mahama to return. I don’t know the samples or variables Mr. Ephson used, but I want to tell him, Ghanaians will kick out the NPP.”



He added: ”the NPP keeps sharing money, but Ghanaians will kick them out. We will vote and kick out Nana Addo and allow him to go on retirement. He is tired, exhausted, and confused.”



"The 2020 polls is not about the NDC or NPP. We are voting to kick out nepotism, we are voting to kick out thievery, we are voting to kick out corruption, we are voting to kick out nepotism, we are voting to rescue the country and protect and preserve our democracy.”