Ghanaians are yearning for a change – Prof. Naana Jane

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, running mate for the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Running Mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang says the people of Ghana are yearning for a change.

According to her, the people of Ghana want to feel respected by their leaders.



To her, the Ghanaian does not want to be called names and be discriminated against just because of where he/she comes from.



“Just look at the campaign and I think you’ll see something. There were areas that may be in times that people couldn’t go to or get the reception that we are getting now and so these are all indications I think that people want that kind of change.

They want to feel included, they want to feel respected, they don’t want to be alienated, they don’t want to be called names that they don’t belong or they belong to another nationality and from the highest levels of people in government. They just want to be and be respected like ordinary people.



We cannot say that for example, we are closing our land borders but people can fly in. They feel they are being discriminated against and they are not being respected. When you go to Aflao, for instance, people there sell at the big market in Lome, people depend on that for their livelihood so all these months what are they doing? It’s a real situation that is creating a lot of problems for people. So when they hear of inclusion they feel excited because they know they are all part of it.”