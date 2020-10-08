Ghanaians are yearning for change - Omane Boamah

Former Minister for Communication, Edward Omane Boamah, has said that with the NDC's impressive records of achievements, they are convinced Ghanaians are yearning for the National Democratic Congress to return to power come December 7.

Speaking at the press conference, he stated that aside from their achievements, their manifesto is rich enough to win the vote of electorate in this year’s elections. “It is obvious, the sovereign people of Ghana are yearning for change in this election – not just any change but quality change. And it is this quality change that the tested and trusted President John Dramani Mahama and his Running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, NDC parliamentary candidates, and the rank and file of our party are offering.”



“We have worked very hard, and we are working even harder; we have an impressive record of achievements, and most importantly, we have a superior manifesto – “The Peoples’ Manifesto,” Mr. Omane Baomah told the press.



The party's spokesperson on Health also stressed on the NDC’s manifesto promise to deliver free primary health care if they win the elections on December 7.



He said the primary health care initiative will deliver preventive health, health promotion interventions and curative care.

The Free Primary Health Care Plan will focus on preventive health, health promotion interventions and curative care. It seeks to provide quality health care for all Ghanaians at no cost.







