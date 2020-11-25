Ghanaians bent on voting for Akufo-Addo again - Buaben Asamoa

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, NPP Communications Director

The Communication Director for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, says Ghanaians have already made up their minds to retain President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his NPP government in power to continue with his good works.

According to him, no amount of mischief by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other parties can erase the decision taken by Ghanaians to retain the Akufo-Addo government in power.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show about the fortunes of the ruling NPP government in the upcoming general elections on December 7, the Adentan Member of Parliament who is also seeking his second term said that their engagement with Ghanaians show they know the political party they want in the election.



He noted that their interaction with the majority of Ghanaians show that they are ready to protect their interest in the upcoming general election as they don’t want to lose the benefits they are getting from the Akufo-Addo government.



“With this campaign, the people have already made up their minds even before we speak to convince them to vote for the NPP. The people even meet you with some of the benefits they are receiving from the government when you approach them with your message...they are convinced that it is only the NPP government that can take the country to the promised land which Nana Addo has already started,” he noted.



“The good people of Ghana want Nana Addo to continue because he is doing something which is helping the progress of the country. Their minds are made up already and everywhere you pass, this is what you hear from the people,” he reiterated.

He added that the four years achievements of President Akufo-Addo have induced Ghanaians into believing the additional policies the NPP government intends to roll out in the next four years.



He, however, pleaded with Ghanaians to vote also for all the Parliamentary Candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as they are the very people who will ensure all the good policies of President Akufo-Addo come to pass.



“When you vote Nana Addo, you should also vote for all the NPP Parliamentary Candidates to help the President deliver all his campaign promises which you believe are achievable,” he appealed to Ghanaians.



He said that the desire of Ghanaians to retain the Akufo-Addo government in power is based on the fact that the people are experiencing the good policies of the NPP government.