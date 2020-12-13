Ghanaians descend on Inusah Fuseini for asking Mahama to declare himself president

MP for Tamale Central, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini

Ghanaians have descended on the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central Constituency, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini for advising the former President, John Dramani Mahama to declare himself a President.

The Tamale Central lawmaker who was speaking as a panelist on Alhaji and Alhaji Show on Pan African TV said he had advised John Dramani Mahama to declare himself as President.



He said the former President should also form a parallel government because to him, the NDC has won the election and nothing can overturn that fact.



But Ghanaians do not agree with his advise to the former President and have chided him for having such a thought.

See some reactions on social media below.







