Ghanaians descend on Kofi Bentil, others for criticizing EC

Vice-President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil

Some Ghanaians have descended on the leadership of IMANI Africa for what they term as the policy think tank's indiscriminate hatred for the Electoral Commission.

The EC in a statement indicated that 273 constituencies with regards to the Parliamentary elections have been declared for both the NDC and NPP and one for an Independent candidate.



But some leaders at IMANI Africa have labeled as incorrect the statement issued by the commission, adding that the figures they have published do not add up.



One of such persons is Kofi Bentil who shortly after the EC's release to settle the controversy about the number of seats won by the two main political parties, wrote on Facebook saying;



“is it 273 or 274? How come EC is still getting arithmetic challenges?? after $150m of investment? Election reporting by EC is serious business and must leave no ambiguity #reformEC".

This triggered comments from a section of Ghanaians with some wondering why the policy think tank is fond of 'rubbishing' the Commission's efforts.



Read Kofi Bentil's post with the comments below



