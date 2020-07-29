General News

Ghanaians don't believe in NDC, NPP promises anymore - A-Plus

Kwame A-Plus is a social commentator

Social Commentator, Kwame A Plus, has said the two major political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have failed to live up to the expectation of Ghanaians.

The NDC and NPP have taken turns to govern the country since the start of the 4th Republic in 1992.



According to A-Plus, “Ghanaians don't believe in NDC and NPP promises anymore.”



His comments are in reaction to a recent promise by the flagbearer of the NDC for the December presidential polls.



John Dramani Mahama while outdooring his running mate at an event held at the University for Professional Studies in Accra on Monday, July 27 promised to pay all depositors whose monies are locked up as a result of the collapse of financial institutions by the government.

But reacting to this, Kwame A-Plus who is known to put the government in check has asked Mahama to desist from promising Ghanaians anything because when he’s given the power, he will not fulfil any of them.



“Lol. Boss stop!!! Stop!!! Just tell Ghanaians to vote for you. Don't make any promises. Just say, Ghana must have a president so vote for me to become president. Those who like you will vote for you,” he said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.



