Ghanaians express shock following Sammy Gyamfi’s ‘wild’ comments on the election results

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has been trending on Twitter over recent comments he made about persons advising the party to go to court to seek redress over the election results.
Some Ghanaians who have fallen in love with Sammy Gyamfi’s persona described him as a smart lawyer.
They also stated that he’s become their motivation to venture into the law profession.
One of the tweeps with the user name, Pretty Jane, while heaping praises on the young lawyer said, “Sammy Gyamfi is my communication director. A smart lawyer by all standard.”
Another account holder named The Kings last born stated that, “He’s gradually become a double-edged sword in the flesh of the elephant. He’s my greatest motivation to read law. Sammy Gyamfi."
Favour said, “This guy Sammy Gyamfi erh, NPP people will be complaining and saying shit about him but low key they’ve sent their proposal. You are a goat lawyer. My communication minister.
Sammy Gyamfi at a press conference Thursday, December 17 said detractors who have asked the NDC to go to court over the elections result should keep mute because they are not the party's advisors.
According to him, though going to court is an option, whether or not they will exercise that option lies in their bosom.
“Do not tell the NDC to go to court because you are not our advisors. Going to court is an option and protesting election results is a right so no one should tell us to go to court,” he stated.
See below some reactions from Tweeps.
Sammy Gyamfi making sense. Now I know why most NPP folks hate him. ?y? clear. My idolo ?— Kwadwo Piano ? (@Eny3_mani_aa1) December 17, 2020
Sammy gyamfi is my communication director. A smart lawyer by all standard ?? pic.twitter.com/cvdrUJ1HC1— pretty Jane???? ???????? (@JanepherKE) December 17, 2020
This guy Sammy Gyamfi erh, ???????????????????? NPP people will be complaining and saying shit about him, but low key they've sent their proposal ????????????. You are a goat lawyer.?? my communication minister. pic.twitter.com/cjn26ObPhJ— Favor ?????????? (@EvelynAfful3) December 17, 2020
He’s gradually become a double edged sword ?? in the flesh on the elephant ????.— The Kings Last Born (@JJCubes) December 16, 2020
He’s my greatest motivation to read law. Sammy Gyamfi ????? pic.twitter.com/tAJAVlJC8c
Sammy gyamfi on Facebook like— FII_FI ~ JAY???????????? (@nharnar_Kwoffi) December 10, 2020
Feeling sexy with 87 others... ????????
Mahama Bridget bema pic.twitter.com/5v17eGIonp
