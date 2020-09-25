8
Ghanaians go haywire on social media over Western Togoland road blockages

Western Togoland Signboard The group has ordered the exit of Ghanaian troops from the Volta Region

Fri, 25 Sep 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians woke up today to the disturbing news of the Western Togoland separatist taking over towns in the Volta Region.

The group, as reported blocked major roads leading to the region with heaps of sand and burnt lorry tyres.

Prior to the blocking of the roads, the separatist attacked two police stations, kidnapped three polices officers and made away with guns and other ammunitions.

The incident caused heavy vehicular traffic on the affected roads but security personnel have intervened to restore calm.

The latest is the most brazen and disturbing move the group has made since it was formed which perhaps signifies the growing confidence within their ranks.

On various social media platforms, Ghanaians are reacting to the action of the group and it is dominated with posts of anger and disappointment in the government.

Majority of the tweeps believe that government is underestimating the ability and resources of the group and want drastic action taken before the issue gets out of hand.

Others have expressed disappointment in the country’s security architecture for not nipping the group in the bud are the early stages.

Unsurprisingly some took the political angle with blame games among supporters of the two leading parties.

