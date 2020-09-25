Ghanaians go haywire on social media over Western Togoland road blockages

The group has ordered the exit of Ghanaian troops from the Volta Region

Ghanaians woke up today to the disturbing news of the Western Togoland separatist taking over towns in the Volta Region.

The group, as reported blocked major roads leading to the region with heaps of sand and burnt lorry tyres.



Prior to the blocking of the roads, the separatist attacked two police stations, kidnapped three polices officers and made away with guns and other ammunitions.



The incident caused heavy vehicular traffic on the affected roads but security personnel have intervened to restore calm.



The latest is the most brazen and disturbing move the group has made since it was formed which perhaps signifies the growing confidence within their ranks.



On various social media platforms, Ghanaians are reacting to the action of the group and it is dominated with posts of anger and disappointment in the government.



Majority of the tweeps believe that government is underestimating the ability and resources of the group and want drastic action taken before the issue gets out of hand.

Others have expressed disappointment in the country’s security architecture for not nipping the group in the bud are the early stages.



Unsurprisingly some took the political angle with blame games among supporters of the two leading parties.



Below are some social media posts





We're joking with this Western Togoland issue. Soon, it will also joke with us. — Gary #StopTheStigma (@garyalsmith) September 25, 2020

This western togoland issue, i tell people if they have a case, there are proper channels to address this and this is not the way. — Dr Ayigbe Borla Bird ????? (@Mr_Ceyram) September 25, 2020

Look at this! The military needs to be deployed immediately to stop this western Togoland nonsense. https://t.co/DRC03qO6wr — Ben Mensah (@benkymens) September 25, 2020

This peaceful Ghana drifting. Tf is Western Togoland? Boils down to the rate at which ethnic influence rules in Ghana. — Xystus ? (@Enam__Gh) September 25, 2020

Politics on the other side of the coin is an instrument of division Our leaders should maintain peace na we make hot already This Western Togoland saga should end https://t.co/Esbe0mgCEj — Mzta Versace (@Mztabenedict) September 25, 2020

Pls don't be fooled ooo. The government is in charge of the recent Western Togoland brouhaha.



It's to divert attention from the EC's mess pic.twitter.com/auAffLtglw — Aga pe???????? (@Kwakurafiki1) September 25, 2020

It always the followers who put themselves at risk. I mean will the leaders of this western Togoland things go and block the road themselves. Sometimes we need to think things through before you follow these leaders o — Mankessim Celebrity???????????????? (@AbeikuSZN) September 25, 2020

The Western Togoland issue needs to be solved now through dialogue. These talks need to be led by Chiefs and people of the Volta region. Clearly, what's going shows the group is well financed, as they can afford uniforms, billboards, etc...#JoySMSpic.twitter.com/zCOgVfDo7v — Maiestas ?? (@Ebenezer_Peegah) September 25, 2020

Am against the use of force to solve the western togoland issue but the way things are going,force is the only way out,this is a small separatist group funded by some small group of people who want to use the whole situation to their personal gain,this is exactly how terrorism pic.twitter.com/CehWFt4sk3 — ArsenalAndHiphop???????????????????????????? (@_Roofman2131gh) September 25, 2020

This Western Togoland issue should alarm us that, this Kumerican joke isn’t funny either. — Brooks????????????™ (@poetbrooks) September 25, 2020

Secessionist group, Western Togoland have this morning ordered Ghanaian police out of Volta Region.



Same group blocked all entries into Volta region yesterday leaving commuters stranded.



Ghana should not take this lightly pic.twitter.com/BOBtRpK93Z — Africa story Live (@AfricaStoryLive) September 25, 2020

The saddest part of the Western Togoland wahala is, majority of the voltarians oppose and condemn these "separant fighters" ???? pic.twitter.com/lSB91A5kzW — Bra Kwesi ???????? (@Obiaabany3) September 25, 2020

The military and police has arrested some of the Western Togoland protesters. Most of them are youth and in their 20s. I was stunned to see ladies among them. I couldn't take pic of them cos of the combatants. #CitiCBS #JoySMS



???? Volta Region - Juapong pic.twitter.com/Ge0dnZjA1l — EL-DAD (@ChristDeKing) September 25, 2020