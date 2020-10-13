Ghanaians have carried water and they’ve carried alcohol - Opoku-Agyemang on why Ghanaians want NDC back

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is the NDC Running Mate for December 2020

Ahead of the December 7 general elections, political parties especially the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress are pushing hard to make their case on why they deserve to be given the reigns of power for the next four years.

Asked why she believes Ghanaians would want her party back in power, the running mate of the NDC, Professor Naana Jane Opoku- Agyemang, in an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah alluded to a popular Ghanaian saying to proclaim that the citizenry having witnessed the difference between leaderships under the two main political parties are attesting to the credibility of her party and will settle on the NDC ticket made up of former President John Dramani Mahama and herself come December 7.



“They want the NDC back because there is a saying in our language that they’ve carried water and they’ve carried alcohol and now they know the weight. When you talk to the farmers, they will tell you we use to get this free and that free but today we can't afford them. And they say we should buy on credit but we don’t know how we are going to pay for them because their work is seasonal, it is not like a monthly thing. They are saying things were better so if we are coming to do the same thing, they believe us. So, the credibility is very high because they know we have done it before,” she said.



According to Prof Opoku-Agyemang, the level of public input and consultation that has gone into the preparation of her party’s manifesto is yet another reason that gives the electorates a cause to trust the NDC with power come December 7.

“If you go to a place where there are cashew farmers they tell you that all we need is a bit of something to add value to our crops and we are going to stimulate technical and vocational education to ensure that we add value to our produce, they believe us. Because we didn’t sit in our rooms in Accra to craft a manifesto. We had gone down to them in the first place, so what is in the manifesto is what has come from them. And so we are walking together and working together with them,” she said.



She spoke about the Free Senior High School policy saying despite the policy being a social intervention, the numerous problems associated with its implementation defeats the purpose and therefore reiterated the NDC’s promise to reform the policy to yield the needed results.



“The double-track must go, there shouldn’t be a double track. It must be abolished. We were building schools, what has happened to them? If we had finished those schools, there would’ve been more space. When we were doing these things, we did more research,” the former Minister of Education under the previous Mahama led administration stated.